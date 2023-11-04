Rotherham v QPR player ratings

QPR drew 1-1 at Rotherham in Marti Cifuentes’ first match in charge. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player.









Asmir Begovic: 6

Could do little about Rotherham’s goal and made a good stop to deny Christ Tiehi in what was the only save he had to make. Made just two long goal-kicks all game – and Rangers looked so much better for it.

Reggie Cannon: 6

Endured some testing moments in the first half but got better. Had a hand in the build-up to Rangers’ goal and was confident and assured on the ball.

Steve Cook: 7

Did well in his first game back after a month-long absence. Took a bang to the head in the first half from Jordan Hugill’s knee, but soldiered on against a direct Rotherham side.

Jimmy Dunne: 6

Caught out badly in the first half by a ball over the top that almost resulted in a goal. Made some solid headed clearances, but never looked comfortable. Did make one excellent run down the line.

Kenneth Paal: 7

Far more willing to get forward than in previous matches and played a significant part in the goal by Ilias Chair. Targeted by Rotherham’s direct approach but held his own and looks much more comfortable playing out from the back.

Sam Field: 6

Steady as always in the middle but conceded the free-kick that led to Rotherham’s goal after being sold short by a lazy header by Taylor Richards – and was then held off by George Kelly as he fired in at the back post.

Elijah Dixon-Bonner: 8

A hugely encouraging full league debut. Always wanted the ball and used it very well when he got it. So close to scoring his first senior goal when his shot came back off the post. Could be hard to drop on this showing.

Paul Smyth: 5

Not at his best and aside from one run down the wing in the first half he never really got going. Guilty of turning the ball over on more than one occasion – which was the knock against him by previous QPR managers. Replaced midway through the second half.

Chris Willock: 6

Looked understandably rusty early in the game, having been barely used by Gareth Ainsworth. Improved in the second half and made some encouraging link-ups with Chair before being replaced 12 minutes from time.

Ilias Chair: 8

Looked a man reborn. Scored a brilliant goal, caused Rotherham problems whenever he got forward and showed signs of his old self as the team played through the thirds in a manner they never did under Ainsworth. However, a needless yellow card means he is suspended for next weekend’s important home match against Bristol City.

Lyndon Dykes: 5

Very poor up front. Offered little threat, didn’t hold the ball up and was taken off 15 minutes from time

Taylor Richards: 6

Given a rare chance off the bench for 35 minutes after being ostracised by Ainsworth. Showed the good and bad in his game, with one brilliant dribble down the line, before a dreadful header handed Rotherham the free-kick that led to their goal.

Albert Adomah: 6

Did well when he came on putting in two dangerous crosses but was forced off with a muscle injury shortly after his introduction.

Sinclair Armstrong : 6

Thrown on for Dykes and his pace unsettled the home defence.

Charlie Kelman: 6

Introduced after Adomah was forced off and almost won it when he reacted quickest to a low cross in to the box but was denied by the legs of keeper Victor Johansson.







