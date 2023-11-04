QPR draw at Rotherham in Cifuentes’ first match

Rotherham 1 QPR 1 50' Chair 70' Kelly

Ilias Chair scored a cracking goal but QPR could not hold on for a win in Marti Cifuentes’ first match in charge.

Rangers, with Chris Willock – overlooked by the sacked Gareth Ainsworth – in the starting line-up, and adopting a radically silkier style of play under the new boss, went ahead in fine style five minutes into the second half.







A neat move culminated in Kenneth Paal collecting the ball near the left-hand touchline and producing a clever reverse-pass to Chair, who worked the ball onto his right foot and sent an unstoppable strike into the far corner of the net.

But a defensive lapse led to Rangers being pegged back with 20 minutes remaining.

Cohen Bramall swung in a free-kick from the left and Georgie Kelly got in front of Sam Field to volley in from close range.

QPR, who had lost their previous six matches, came under pressure after the equaliser and had a lucky escape when Hakeem Odoffin headed against the post from close range.

They remain one off the bottom of the Championship table and have now gone 10 matches without a win.

QPR: Begovic, Cannon (Kakay 90), Cook, Dunne, Paal, Field, Dixon-Bonner, Chair, Willock (Adomah 79) (Kelmnan 90), Smyth (Richards 63), Dykes (Armstrong 79).

Subs not used: Archer, Drewe, Duke-McKenna, Larkeche.







