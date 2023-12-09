Resurgent QPR make it three wins in a row

QPR 2 Hull 0 45' Willock 73' Chair

​QPR’s resurgence under Marti Cifuentes continued as they made it three wins in a row.

The rejuvenated Chris Willock put the hosts ahead with his third goal in as many matches and Ilias Chair’s second-half ​finish sealed the victory.

They had also won just one home game in more than a year but have now registered two successive wins at Loftus Road.

Their improvement under Cifuentes is encapsulated by the form of Willock, who was previously their talisman but was shunned by the Spaniard’s predecessor Gareth Ainsworth.

While Ainsworth’s direct style of play scuppered playmakers Willock and Chair, both have flourished since Cifuentes’ arrival.

Willock gave the R’s the lead in first-half stoppage time with a​ fantastic goal.

He collected Sam Field’s pass near the left-hand edge of the penalty area, shifted the ball onto his right foot and sent an unstoppable strike beyond keeper Ryan Allsop and into the top corner of the net.

Rangers had looked dangerous, with striker Lyndon Dykes just failing to connect with Chair’s ball across the box and later dragg​ing an effort wide of the target.

Hull also posed a threat in the first half, with keeper Asmir Begovic saving an effort from Liam Delap before Willock’s opener.

Begovic denied Delap again early in the second half, superbly keeping out ​his low strike after the on-loan Manchester City had evaded two challenges.

And as the Tigers searched for an equaliser, Begovic produced another fine save, this time to keep out an effort from Scott Twine shortly before Hull appealed in vain for a penalty when Aaron Connolly went down under a challenge from Reggie Cannon.

But just as Rangers seemed to be fading, Chair doubled their lead on 73 minutes.

After substitute Sinclair Armstrong pressured Allsop, the ball fell to Willock​, who calmly laid the ball across for Chair to slot home.

QPR were deserved winners but Hull had their moments, with Begovic’s ​second-half saves proving to be crucial.

QPR: Begovic; Cannon (Kakay 75), Cook, Clarke-Salter, Paal; Field, Dozzell; Smyth (Armstrong 67), Willock (Kelman 86), Chair (Dixon-Bonner 86); Dykes (Larkeche 75).

