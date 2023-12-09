QPR v Hull player ratings

​QPR’s resurgence under Marti Cifuentes continued as they made it three wins in a row by beating Hull 2-0 at Loftus Road. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player.







Asmir Begovic: 8

An excellent display from the veteran keeper, who produced three superb saves in the second half. The third was in stoppage time. The first two were crucial to the result.

Reggie Cannon: 6

Given problems by Jaden Philogene in the first half but battled hard and had his moments in attack as well.

Steve Cook: 7

Steady at the back and helped organise the defence when Rangers were under pressure.

Jake Clarke-Salter: 8

Terrific. Classy as well an combative in defence, winning countless challenges. Also set up a first-half chance for Lyndon Dykes after winning the ball and surging forward. What a boost for Rangers it would be if he were to stay fit.

Kenneth Paal: 7

Is in very decent form and produced another impressive performance. Linked up nicely with Chris Willock and Ilias Chair on the left flank.

Sam Field: 7

Quietly effective – and very important – in midfield, where he shielded the back four and was always alert to danger.

Andre Dozzell: 7

Caught in possession a couple of times but did well overall.

Paul Smyth: 7

His pace and directness worried Hull and offers a good counter-balance to the trickery of Willock and Chair elsewhere in attack. Defenders can’t switch off against Smyth, freeing up space for others.

Chris Willock: 8

Underlined his return to form with a trademark Willock goal, shifting the ball onto his right foot and scoring with a fantastic strike. Set up the second goal and was always a threat.

Ilias Chair: 7

Scored, was always creative and worked hard off the ball as well. Clearly so much happier with an in-form Willock alongside him.

Lyndon Dykes: 7

Played his part with some good work up front, but the lack of a cutting edge was evident again when he was unable to take a first-half chance or get to balls into the danger zone delivered by Chair and Paal.

Sinclair Armstrong: 6

Lively after coming on midway through the second half, and his pressuring of keeper Ryan Allsop led to the second goal.







