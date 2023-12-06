McTominay’s brace helps United beat Chelsea

Man Utd 2-1 Chelsea

Scott McTominay scored both Manchester United goals as they edged out Chelsea at Old Trafford.

Cole Palmer hauled the Blues level before half-time after McTominay’s opener, but the Scotland international struck again on 69 minutes.

Chelsea keeper Robert Sanchez saved Bruno Fernandes’ tame early penalty after Enzo Fernandez had fouled Antony.

United did go ahead when Alejandro Garnacho cut the ball back from the left and, after Harry Maguire’s shot had been blocked, McTominay reacted quickly and fired past Sanchez.

Palmer’s goal was beautifully taken. He collected Mykhailo Mudryk’s pass and glided across the edge of the penalty area before thumping home.

But Chelsea were undone again when the excellent Garnacho swung in a cross and McTominay headed in from close range.

Fernandez missed a late chance to equalise and, in stoppage time, Blues substitute Armando Broja headed Reece James’ cross against the bar.

Chelsea: Sanchez, Cucurella (James 45), Disasi, Silva, Colwill, Sterling, Fernandez, Caicedo, Mudryk (Broja 77), Palmer, Jackson.

Subs not used: Petrovic, Badiashile, Maatsen, Deivid, Gilchrist, Matos, Castledine.







