United were better, Pochettino admits after Chelsea defeat

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino admitted Manchester United were the better side after the 2-1 defeat at Old Trafford.

Scott McTominay scored both United’s goals, with his headed winner coming after Cole Palmer had equalised for the visitors.









Blues boss Pochettino said:“They started better than us and showed more energy than us.

“We didn’t match the energy. They were better. Overall they were better than us.

“We drew the first half 1-1 and had good chances. We should have scored and been more clinical.”

Chelsea, who remain 10th in the Premier League table, are away to Everton on Sunday.







