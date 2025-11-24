Maresca wants ‘aggressive’ Chelsea defending against Barcelona

Enzo Maresca says Chelsea must be “aggressive” in the way they defend against Barcelona in Tuesday’s Champions League clash at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues will face the task of stopping the likes of striker Robert Lewandowski, but head coach Maresca insists his side will also pose an attacking threat.

Speaking at a news conference on the eve of the game, Maresca said Chelsea will “as always, try and defend as a team” and be “aggressive in the way we try to defend”.

He added: “They have so many (dangerous) players, but at the same time we have so many players that can try to win the game.”

Chelsea will again be without Cole Palmer, who has been out with a groin problem and more recently suffered a fractured toe in an accident at home.

Palmer is also expected to miss this weekend’s London derby against Premier League leaders Arsenal.

But Maresca revealed that the England playmaker is “already touching the ball and the feeling is good”.

Palmer is therefore currently likely to be in contention to return against Leeds next Wednesday or Bournemouth three days later.