Palmer sidelined again after suffering fractured toe

Cole Palmer will miss at least the next three matches for Chelsea after suffering a fractured toe in an accident at home.

Chelsea hoped to have him back from the groin problem which has plagued him this season.

Palmer, 23, has been out for two months and has made just four appearances for the Blues this term.

He appeared to be set for a return to action, but will now be unavailable for Saturday’s game at Burnley, the midweek Champions League clash with Barcelona and next weekend’s London derby against Arsenal.

Head coach Enzo Maresca explained: “He was very close. He was back with us almost with the groin, which is very good news, but he has this small problem.

“He is not available for tomorrow, for sure, Barcelona, for sure, Arsenal, for sure. Unfortunately, he had an accident at home with his toe. “

Asked how long Palmer is likely to be out with the new injury, Maresca said: “We don’t know. It’s fractured. The only thing we know is that he is not available for this week and next week.”

Meanwhile, Enzo Fernandez has been passed fit for the trip to Burnley along with Pedro Neto and Benoit Badiashile.