Chelsea trio passed fit for Burnley game

Enzo Fernandez has been passed fit for Chelsea’s trip to Burnley along with Pedro Neto and Benoit Badiashile.

Fernandez and Neto picked up minor injuries prior to the international break but have recovered and are available for the game at Turf Moor.

So is defender Badiashile, who has been out since going off injured against Liverpool on 4 October.

Moises Caicedo, meanwhile, will be assessed, having returned from international duty with Ecuador.

“Moi came back last night. I will see him soon,” said head coach Enzo Maresca.

“Benoit can be available for tomorrow. Enzo and Pedro used the break to recover their energy and their injuries. They are both available for tomorrow.”

However, in a major blow for the Blues, Cole Palmer will miss at least the next three matches after suffering a fractured toe in an accident at home.