Maresca urges Chelsea fans to back players

Enzo Maresca urged Chelsea fans to trust the club and players after the Blues beat Southampton 4-0 to move back into the top four of the Premier League.

Christopher Nkunku, Pedro Neto, Levi Colwill and Marc Cucurella found the back of the net against the struggling Saints.

A section of disgruntled supporters staged protests against the club’s owners prior to kick-off.

And some jeered goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen and the Chelsea backline for playing out too slowly in the first half.

The frustration had eased by half-time, with Chelsea taking a 3-0 lead into the break.

After the match, Maresca once again called for fans to trust the direction of the club.

“In this moment, I think the fans have to trust us, we are in the right process, we are going in the right direction,” the head coach said.

“We have been in the top four spots for most of the season, so that means we are in the right direction.

“The fans have to trust the players, they are putting in a huge effort every day to bring this club back to where it has to be, in the Champions League.”

Maresca also confirmed that he instructed Jorgensen to play out from the back.

He said: “My message to Filip was ‘If you play long balls, I will change you.’ He was just doing what I said to him.

“It’s difficult for Filip, and it’s difficult for Robert (Sanchez) too. All the keepers, they are just following the plan.”







