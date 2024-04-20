Brentford virtually safe after thrashing Luton

Luton 1 Brentford 5 24' Wissa 45' Wissa 62' Pinnock 67' Lewis-Potter 86' Schade 90' Berry

Yoane Wissa scored twice as Brentford all but removed any lingering relegation fears with a thumping win over third-from-bottom Luton.

Ethan Pinnock, Keane Lewis-Potter and Kevin Schade also netted on a fantastic day for the Bees, who were again without Ivan Toney – the England striker was not even in the squad.

Luke Berry scored a stoppage-time consolation goal for the home side.

A defeat at Kenilworth Road would have put Brentford in significant danger, but they moved 10 points clear of the drop zone.

Wissa gave them the lead by curling a superb first-time strike into the top corner after collecting Bryan Mbeumo’s pass.

Before that, Lewis-Potter missed an early chance when he dragged a shot wide of the target and he also had a header saved by Luton keeper Thomas Kaminski.

And after Wissa’s brilliant opener, Lewis-Potter had another opportunity to score.

Brentford counter-attacked after Tahith Chong had been tackled by Kristoffer Ajer, and Wissa played in Lewis-Potter, who beat Kaminski but saw his shot headed away by Teden Mengi.

Mbeumo then fired against the crossbar, and Luton’s luck ran out when the Bees doubled their lead just before half-time.

Again Mbeumo was the provider, crossing for Wissa to finish from close range.

Two goals in the space of three second-half minutes sealed the victory, with Pinnock heading home Sergio Reguilon’s corner and Lewis-Potter tapping in another Mbeumo cross.

Mbeumo was also involved in the build-up to the fifth, playing in Vitaly Janelt, who left Schade with an empty net to blast into.

Brentford: Flekken, Ajer (Roerslev 86), Pinnock, Collins, Reguilon, Damsgaard (Norgaard 71), Janelt, Jensen (Yarmoliuk 82), Lewis-Potter (Schade 71), Mbeumo, Wissa (Maupay 82).

Subs not used: Strakosha, Zanka, Ghoddos, Onyeka.







