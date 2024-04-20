Frank wants strong end to season after all-important Bees win

Thomas Frank wants a strong finish to the season from Brentford after a thumping 5-1 victory over third-from-bottom Luton all but ended any lingering relegation fears.

It has been a tough campaign for the injury-hit Bees and boss Frank wants them to end it on a high now the pressure is off.

“It has been tough of course, losing so many games,” he said.

“But we need to keep going and these back-to-back wins are very pleasing. For me, we need to end on a high. We want five unbeaten games.”

A defeat at Kenilworth Road would have put Brentford in significant danger, but they moved 10 points clear of the drop zone.

Yoane Wissa scored twice, with Ethan Pinnock, Keane Lewis-Potter and Kevin Schade also netting on a fantastic day for the Bees, who were again without Ivan Toney – the England striker was not even in the squad.

Frank declared: “Not one team has managed to do to Luton to what we have at Kenilworth Road this season. They have only lost more than one goal once . We created a lot of chances. We were very good offensively.

“Going into this season I was very optimistic and then we have been so unlucky with injuries. You can see the potential in the team as we are getting these players back.”

Wissa gave Frank’s side the lead by curling a superb first-time strike into the top corner after collecting Bryan Mbeumo’s pass.

Before that, Lewis-Potter missed an early chance when he dragged a shot wide of the target and he also had a header saved by Luton keeper Thomas Kaminski.

And after Wissa’s brilliant opener, Lewis-Potter had another opportunity to score.

Brentford counter-attacked after Tahith Chong had been tackled by Kristoffer Ajer, and Wissa played in Lewis-Potter, who beat Kaminski but saw his shot headed away by Teden Mengi.

Mbeumo then fired against the crossbar, and Luton’s luck ran out when the Bees doubled their lead just before half-time.

Again Mbeumo was the provider, crossing for Wissa to finish from close range.

Two goals in the space of three second-half minutes sealed the victory, with Pinnock heading home Sergio Reguilon’s corner and Lewis-Potter tapping in another Mbeumo cross.

Mbeumo was also involved in the build-up to the fifth, playing in Vitaly Janelt, who left Schade with an empty net to blast into.

