Late goals take Chelsea through to semi-finals

Chelsea 4-2 Leicester

Carney Chukwuemeka and Noni Madueke scored injury-time goals as Chelsea beat 10-man Leicester City to reach the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

Mauricio Pochettino’s team head to Wembley for the second time this season, but threw away a 2-0 lead against Championship opposition in a pulsating cup tie that saw Axel Disasi score a freak own goal to spark Leicester’s comeback on a nervy afternoon.

The hosts opened the scoring after 13 minutes, when Nicolas Jackson cut the ball across the six-yard box for Marc Cucurella to tap in after strong play to hold off his defender.

Chelsea had a chance to double their lead from the penalty spot after Raheem Sterling was caught from behind by Abdul Fatawu inside the area.

The forward got back to his feet to take the spot-kick, but his disappointing effort was saved comfortably by Jakub Stolarczyk.

Palmer, the club’s regular penalty taker, was also on the pitch.

Sterling made up for his miss on the stroke of half-time though, as he took three Leicester defenders out of the game before cutting back for Palmer to sweep past goalkeeper, giving Chelsea a comfortable 2-0 lead at the break.

But a shocking mix-up between Disasi and Robert Sanchez gave Leicester a lifeline early in the second half, as the under-pressure defender fired a heavy pass into his own net from 30 yards out.

Stephy Mavididi then equalised for the visitors, curling a brilliant effort past Sanchez just after the hour mark.

Momentum shifted back to Chelsea with 20 minutes to go, when Callum Doyle was sent off for tripping Jackson on the edge of the box.

Referee Andrew Madley initially awarded the Blues a second penalty, before VAR overturned the decision and confirmed a free-kick instead, which Sterling ballooned over.

He was then booed off the pitch by some sections of the home support when he was replaced with five minutes to go.

But frustration turned to relief in the 92nd minute, when substitute Chukwuemeka slotted in after a cheeky backheel from Palmer to put Pochettino’s side 3-2 up.

Madueke then scored a fourth to send Chelsea to Wembley, curling in a stunning effort from the edge of the box with the last kick of the game.

Chelsea: Sanchez, Gusto, Disasi, Chalobah, Cucurella (Chilwell 89), Gallagher, Caicedo, Sterling (Madueke 85), Palmer, Mudryk (Chukwuemeka 77), Jackson

Subs not used: Petrovic, Badiashile, Silva, Washington, Acheampong, Harrison.



