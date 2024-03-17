Pochettino urges fans to trust him after cup victory

Mauricio Pochettino urged Chelsea fans to trust in the club after reaching the FA Cup semi-finals.

The Blues survived a scare to beat Leicester City 4-2 at Stamford Bridge, with injury-time goals from Carney Chukwuemeka and Noni Madueke sending them to Wembley for a second time this season.

“When I arrived in England – at Southampton – they said we needed to go to Wembley. I arrived at Tottenham, they said we need to go to Wembley,” boss Pochettino said.

“Now look, in nine months – in two different competitions – we got to Wembley. We need to trust more. I believe in our fans, I really believe in the club.

“I really believe – most importantly of course – in our players. They are young, but I am trying to help them achieve what they want. Together we will succeed, no doubt.”

Pochettino added that Chelsea deserved to book their place in the last four of the FA Cup, despite throwing away a two-goal lead against Championship opposition on a nervy afternoon.

“No one can say that we didn’t deserve this, we fully deserve to be at Wembley for the second time,” he said.

