Late goals give Chelsea victory at Palace

Crystal Palace 1 Chelsea 3 30' Lermer 47' Gallagher 91' Gallagher 94' Fernandez

Chelsea scored two stoppage-time goals to snatch victory at Selhurst Park.

Conor Gallagher netted twice, equalising after Jefferson Lerma’s superb opener and then putting the Blues ahead before Enzo Fernandez added a third.

It moved Maurico Pochettino’s side up a place in the Premier League table, to 10th, and they have now won nine of their past 13 matches.

They were poor in the first half and fell behind on the half-hour mark.

After Noni Madueke gave the ball away near the edge of the penalty area, Lerma thumped an unstoppable strike beyond keeper Dorde Petrovic.

Chelsea levelled less than two minutes into the second half. Malo Gusto did well on the right and found Gallagher, who fired home.

Cole Palmer set up both the all-important late goals, pulling the ball back to Gallagher and then finding Fernandez, who dodged a challenge and finished coolly.

Chelsea: Petrovic; Gusto (Gilchrist 84), Disasi, Silva (Colwill 61), Chilwell; Fernandez, Caicedo; Madueke (Nkunku 45), Gallagher, Palmer; Jackson (Sterling 79).

Subs not used: Bergstrom, Mudryk, Chalobah, Chukwuemeka, Casadei.







