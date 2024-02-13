Chelsea assessing Silva injury after win at Palace

Chelsea are assessing a groin injury Thiago Silva picked up against Crystal Palace.

The veteran defender went off just after hour mark at Selhurst Park, where Chelsea won 3-1.

Boss Mauricio Pochettino explained: “We will have to assess Thiago because he felt something in his groin.”







Malo Gusto went off late in the game but is expected to be fine for this weekend’s game against Manchester City.

“Malo I think was tired but I don’t think it’s going to be a problem for him to be ready for the weekend,” said Pochettino, who also described Conor Gallagher as “priceless” after he scored twice in the Blues’ victory.







