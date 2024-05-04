Silva insists Fulham should have won derby clash

Marco Silva insisted Fulham should have taken all three points in the west London derby against Brentford.

The two sides played out a goalless draw in what was a forgettable end-of-season affair.







“It was a tough match for both sides in a tight derby,” Whites boss Silva said.

“Normally there are goals but today was the opposite. We created more chances and we regret that we were not more calm and clinical.

“We created enough to win the game. Brentford had one chance in the first half and apart from that, nothing more.

“We controlled a tough attacking line-up in (Ivan) Toney and (Bryan) Mbeumo well with our defensive organisation.

“They are a physical side who we controlled very well. But we should have scored at least one goal to win the game.

“We came here to win the game and Thomas (Frank) did the same as we know what this represents for our fans. Now we have to move on.”

Fulham will host Manchester City at Craven Cottage next Saturday and Silva is under no illusions about the size of the task they will face.

He said: "We will prepare well as we normally do and will try to win the game. We will be up against one of, if not the best teams in the world."








