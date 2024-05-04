Brentford and Fulham play out goalless derby

Brentford 0 Fulham 0

Brentford and Fulham had to settle for a point each in a forgettable west London derby.

The Bees began the game in the knowledge that they were safe from Premier League relegation, while Fulham were consolidated in 12th place.

In a competitive – if error-strewn – clash, Alex Iwobi flashed a shot which flew inches over the Brentford crossbar early on.

The response from Thomas Frank’s side was swift – and Bryan Mbeumo almost broke the deadlock when he struck the bar following a neat counter-attacking move.

Brentford suffered a blow whenKristoffer Ajer had to be replaced just before the interval after a collision with Iwobi.

In the second half, Fulham substitutes Adama Traore and Raul Jiminez combined well only for the latter to blaze over the bar from an inviting eight-yard position.

Brentford: Flekken, Pinnock, Reguilon, Collins, Ajer (Roerslev 45), Norgaard (Onyeka 82) , Lewis-Potter (Wissa 65), Damsgaard (Schade 82), Janelt (Yarmoliuk 65), Mbeumo, Toney

Fulham: Leno, Bassey, Pereira (De Cordova-Reid 75), Diop, Castagne, Robinson, Lukic (Cairney 75), Iwobi (Wilson 90+2), Willian (Traore 63), Palhinha, Muniz (Jimenez 63)







