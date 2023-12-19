Fulham beat Everton on penalties to reach semi-finals

Everton 1 Fulham 1

(Fulham 7-6 won on penalties)

Fulham won on penalties at Goodison Park to reach the semi-finals of the League Cup for the first time in the club’s history.

Tosin Adarabioyo scored the winning penalty after Everton’s Idrissa Gueye hit the post.

Earlier in the shootout, Bobby De Cordova-Reid’s penalty being saved by Jordan Pickford gave Amadou Onana a chance to win the tie for the hosts, but his weak spot-kick was saved by Bernd Leno and in the end Fulham prevailed.

They led through Michael Keane’s own goal and were eight minutes away from winning in normal time when Beto equalised.

Antonee Robinson fired in a cross from the left and the ball cannoned off Keane and past Pickford.

Everton drew level when Robinson blocked Onana’s shot and the ball ricocheted towards Beto, who headed in.

Andreas Pereira, Tom Cairney and Joao Palhinha all scored for Fulham from the spot before Carlos Vinicius stepped up after Onana’s miss and took the shootout to sudden death, with Kenny Tete and Robinson all scoring under pressure before Tosin won it.

Fulham: Leno, Tete, Adaribayo, Bassey, Robinson, Reed (Pereira 76), Palhinha, Wilson (De Cordova-Reid 76), Iwobi (Diop 87), Willian (Cairney 62), Muniz (Vinicius 87).

Subs not used: Rodak, Ballo-Toure, Castagne, Diop, Lukic.







