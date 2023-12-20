Silva targets Wembley after Fulham’s Goodison triumph

Fulham boss Marco Silva is targeting a place at Wembley after guiding the club to its first-ever League Cup semi-final.

The Whites beat Everton on penalties at Goodison Park, where Tosin Adarabioyo scored the winning spot-kick in a tense shootout.

Silva said: “We are all delighted, no doubt about it.







“It was clearly our aim to come here and to go through in the competition, and we did it.

“Congratulations to the players and the fans that were here tonight. We achieved something that the club never, never, never did in the past.

“We are really delighted but we want more. Now we are going to play the semi-finals, with the dream to go and play at Wembley.”

Bobby De Cordova-Reid’s penalty being saved by Jordan Pickford gave Amadou Onana a chance to win the tie for the hosts, but his weak spot-kick was saved by Bernd Leno and in the end Fulham prevailed.

“I have to mention the way our players kept their composure in that penalty shootout,” Silva said.

“Huge moment from Bernd when he kept us in the game. I’m really delighted because it’s not easy to keep the composure, the quality in the penalty shootout like we did.”







