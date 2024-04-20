Chelsea beaten by Silva’s late semi-final winner

Chelsea 0 Man City 1 84' Silva

Bernardo Silva’s late goal gave Manchester City victory in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.

Silva tapped in at the back post after good work from Jeremy Doku and Kevin De Bruyne to set him up.

Chelsea had the better chances of the game and will once again be left to rue poor finishing.

Nicolas Jackson missed three big opportunities, first wasting a one-on-one opportunity against keeper Stefan Ortega, before fluffing two chances in the space of 10 second-half seconds.

Slipped in by Conor Gallagher, he drew a brilliant save from Ortega after trying to pick out the bottom corner, before heading straight at the keeper from close range.

Chelsea players then appealed for a penalty after Cole Palmer’s free-kick appeared to strike Jack Grealish’s arm. Their pleas were initially waved away by referee Michael Oliver before VAR confirmed his decision.

City, who failed to register a shot on target in the first half, grew into the game and had their best spell in the final 20 minutes.

Substitute Doku was bright and delivered a number of dangerous balls into the box before combining with De Bruyne, who cut back for Silva’s winner.

Chelsea: Petrovic; Gusto (Disasi 78), Chalobah, Silva, Cucurella (Chilwell 87); Caicedo, Fernandez (Sterling 87); Madueke (Mudryk 78), Palmer, Gallagher; Jackson.

Subs not used: Bettinelli, Badiashile, Gilchrist, Chukwuemeka, Washington.