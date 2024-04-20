Pochettino admits Chelsea need to improve after another Wembley defeat

Mauricio Pochettino suggested changes will be needed at Chelsea this summer after a 1-0 loss to Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final ended their hopes of silverware in his first season as Blues boss.

Bernardo Silva’s late goal handed the Carabao Cup runners-up their second Wembley defeat of the campaign.

“We need time to improve as a team and to assess things after nearly 10 months,” Pochettino said.

“We need to assess the squad and see how we can improve in different areas, reduce the gap to teams like Manchester City. It is clear they are one of the best teams in the world.”

Pochettino insisted he is pleased with the way his young squad is developing, but warned they should not be compared to Chelsea teams of years gone by.

He said: “I am happy with the way that we are evolving, but it is true we are disappointed.

“The team is not matching the history of the club and we need to assess it in a different way, not by comparing it with Chelsea history.

“The evolution is good, but we need to be ambitious and think how we can be better next season.”







