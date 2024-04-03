Brentford edge closer to safety with draw against Brighton

Brentford 0 Brighton 0

Brentford moved six points clear of the Premier League relegation zone with a drab draw against Brighton.

Thomas Frank’s side failed to reach the levels of high intensity from their recent draw at home to Manchester United and had to settle for a stalemate against equally unconvincing Albion.

Ivan Toney shot weakly at Brighton keeper Bart Verbruggen from a great position, but big chances were scarce across the first half from both sides.

Brighton kept possession for long spells after the interval, while Brentford brought on the fit-again Bryan Mbeumo from the bench in an attempt to inject more dynamism in the final third.

Danny Welbeck raced past the Brentford rear guard to steer a shot inches wide for the visitors in added time – but that was as close as either side came to making a breakthrough.

Brentford: Flekken, Collins, Ajer, Zanka, Lewis-Potter (Reguilon 72), Jensen (Onyeka 85), Janelt, Yarmoliuk (Damsgaard 64), Roerslev, Wissa (Mbeumo 72), Toney







