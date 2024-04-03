Frank ‘very pleased’ after Bees draw

Thomas Frank was pleased with Brentford’s 0-0 draw against Brighton.

Despite an unconvincing display, the 15th-placed Bees edged closer to Premier League safety, creating a six-point gap between themselves and the bottom three.

Unlike in their superb showing in the recent draw against Manchester United, Brentford failed to create many clear-cut chances, with Ivan Toney spurning their best opportunity in the first half.

Moreover, Brighton could have stolen the points in added time only for Danny Welbeck to steer a shot inches wide.

At the end of the first half, VAR called referee Andy Madley to the monitor after Yoane Wissa appeared to impede Brighton captain Lewis Dunk in the penalty area. However, Madley maintained his original not to award a penalty to the Seagulls.

“It was a well deserved point and not a lucky point,” insisted Bees’ head coach Frank.

“We have got a clean sheet and we haven’t had too many of them. I’m very pleased and it was a well deserved clean sheet. We just defended well when we had to.

“They (Brighton) had shots outside the box but Mark (Flekken) didn’t have to make many good saves. In terms of defensive mindset it was really good today as it was against Man United, so I’m really pleased with that.

“It was a fairly even game – Brighton had a bit more of the ball but we did well. There was the potential for a penalty on Wissa from Dunk but there was a foul on Wissa first so I think that is where VAR works well.

“I’m never happy when we don’t win but with the difficulties of this season (injured players) I am happy. We made it difficult for them.”

Brentford’s next game is away to fourth-placed Aston Villa.

Frank added: “It is going to be difficult there against a good opponent who are doing well. But we will be going there hoping to win.

“I’m not thinking about the drop zone, we are just thinking about putting some good performances together. This is crucial for the confidence.”



