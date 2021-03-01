Bees boss relishing top-two showdown with Norwich

Brentford boss Thomas Frank is relishing Wednesday’s top-two showdown with leaders Norwich at Carrow Road.

The second-placed Bees trail the Canaries by seven points with each side having 13 games left.

Frank said: “I am looking forward to the game massively.









“Norwich have proved to be the best team in the division on points and have done fantastically.

“We could show in that specific game that we are the better side, but it is going to be a completely even game and the form on the day, and maybe a bit of brilliance, that will decide the game.”

The Canaries’ Daniel Farke is the 14th longest-serving boss in the country, having been appointed in May 2017, and Frank was full of praise for the stability at Carrow Road.

“I really like Norwich as a club, I like their strategy and the way they have done things,” he said.

“Daniel Farke and his coaching staff got them promoted, got relegated and are now right on track. Instead of sacking the manager and coaching staff they continued as they were – it’s by far the right way to do it.

“I like their style of play and I am extremely hopeful it will be a well-played game between two good sides.”

Brentford take on Norwich after back-to-back wins over Sheffield Wednesday and Stoke, which followed three successive defeats against Barnsley, QPR and Coventry.

“It means something going into the game after a win,” said Frank.

“We have to continue our momentum going into it. The turnaround is so quick and we are pleased with beating Stoke, but we need to move on after 24 hours. We can’t stay too high or low, but we can bring in that confidence.”

The match kicks off at 5.30pm for live TV coverage on Sky, a switch which could be to Brentford’s advantage if they get a positive result, because it would put pressure on promotion rivals Watford and Swansea who play their own games later in the evening.

The Bees are currently three points ahead of the third-placed Hornets, who entertain Wycombe on Wednesday, and four ahead of the Swans, who travel to Stoke and who have two games in hand on Frank’s side.

Brentford were only minutes away from beating Norwich in this season’s first meeting at the Brentford Community Stadium at the end of October. Ivan Toney gave the Bees the lead midway through the first half, but Kenny McLean scored a deflected equaliser in the 87th minute with a shot from outside the penalty area to make it 1-1.







