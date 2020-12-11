Barnet make move for Wealdstone’s Parrett

Wealdstone have agreed to let Dean Parrett discuss a move to Barnet after their fellow National League club made an approach for him.

The former QPR youngster had joined the Stones on a non-contract basis with only his expenses being covered and has featured in the past four games for Dean Brennan’s side.









Due to the fact he was not given a contract, Barnet are entitled to make an approach for the player, giving his current club seven days’ notice.

Wealdstone have agreed to waive the seven-day rule, enabling Parrett to immediately begin talks with the Bees.

It comes as a blow to the Stones, who take on a struggling Weymouth side at home tomorrow with fans set to return to Grosvenor Vale.

Jacob Mendy has been cleared to return to the side after a hamstring injury, while new goalkeeper Stuart Moore will keep his place in the team having signed prior to the defeat against Torquay.

However, Connor Stevens, Ross Lafayette, Moses Emmanuel and Dan Wishart are also set to miss out again through injury.







