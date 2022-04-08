London Irish’s O’Brien announces his retirement

London Irish back-row forward Seán O’Brien has announced he will retire from rugby at the end of the season.

O’Brien, 35, will bring a 14-year career to a conclusion this summer after two-and-a-half years with the Exiles.

He was capped 56 times for Ireland between 2009 and 2019 and represented the British and Irish Lions on two tours, firstly to Australia in 2013 and then to New Zealand in 2017.

“After much deliberation and consultation with my family and friends, I can confirm that I have decided to retire from playing professional rugby at the end of the season,” he said.

“I’ve had an incredible career and am thankful for every second of my time at Leinster, Ireland, London Irish and the British & Irish Lions.

“I feel lucky to have experienced so many wonderful highlights over the course of my career.”

