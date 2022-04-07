London Irish sign Italy international Zilocchi

London Irish have signed Italy international prop Giosue Zilocchi.

The tighthead prop, 25, has 16 caps and featured in the recent Six Nations. He has arrived from Italian side Zebra.

“Joining London Irish is a great opportunity for me, and I am very excited to help the team wherever possible,” said Zilocchi.

Exiles director of rugby Declan Kidney said: “We are delighted that Gio has agreed to join the club and look forward to seeing him get going in a London Irish jersey.

“Gio, although only being 25 years old, has experienced a lot of international rugby that will only help him in the next stage of his career.”







