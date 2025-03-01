Ealing shock Saints to reach semi-finals

Ealing Trailfinders reached the semi-finals of the Premiership Rugby Cup by shocking Northampton Saints.

The Championship side won 43-26 at Franklin’s Gardens and will play Exeter Chiefs – who beat Sale in Saturday’s other quarter-final – for a place in the final.

Tries from George Davis and Reuben Bird-Tulloch put Ealing 10 points up at the break.

And after Iakopo Mapu’s red card, further tries from Tom Collins and Angus Kernohan sealed the victory.

On Friday evening, Harlequins went out of the competition when they lost to Bath.







