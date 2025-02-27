Eight changes for Quins’ cup quarter-final

Joe Launchbury will captain Harlequins when they travel to the West Country to take on Bath in the Premiership Rugby Cup quarter-final on Friday.

Danny Wilson has made eight changes to the side that ran out at The Stoop two weeks ago in Harlequins’ narrow defeat by Saracens.

Jordan Els and Titi Lamositele have been named in the front row, while Irne Herbst starts in the engine room alongside skipper Joe Launchbury. Lucas Schmid packs down at number eight in place of Alex Dombrandt.

Jake Murray starts at scrum-half after his try-scoring performance against Connacht last week. Cameron Anderson and Rodrigo Isgro start on either wing, with Tyrone Green named at full-back.

Meanwhile, Tom Lawday and Nick David return to the matchday 23, plus loanee Jonny Law is in line to make his competitive debut for the Quarters.

STARTING XV

15. Tyrone Green

14.Rodrigo Isgro

13. Will Joseph

12. Ben Waghorn

11. Cameron Anderson

10. Jarrod Evans

9. Jake Murray

1. Jordan Els

2. Sam Riley

3. Titi Lamositele

4. Irne Herbst

5. Joe Launchbury ©

6. George Hammond

7. Will Evans

8. Lucas Schmid

Replacements

16. Jack Walker

17. Simon Kerrod

18. Will Hobson

19. Jonny Green

20. Tom Lawday

21. Jonny Law

22. Jamie Benson

23. Nick David







