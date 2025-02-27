Eight changes for Quins’ cup quarter-final
Joe Launchbury will captain Harlequins when they travel to the West Country to take on Bath in the Premiership Rugby Cup quarter-final on Friday.
Danny Wilson has made eight changes to the side that ran out at The Stoop two weeks ago in Harlequins’ narrow defeat by Saracens.
Jordan Els and Titi Lamositele have been named in the front row, while Irne Herbst starts in the engine room alongside skipper Joe Launchbury. Lucas Schmid packs down at number eight in place of Alex Dombrandt.
Jake Murray starts at scrum-half after his try-scoring performance against Connacht last week. Cameron Anderson and Rodrigo Isgro start on either wing, with Tyrone Green named at full-back.
Meanwhile, Tom Lawday and Nick David return to the matchday 23, plus loanee Jonny Law is in line to make his competitive debut for the Quarters.
STARTING XV
15. Tyrone Green
14.Rodrigo Isgro
13. Will Joseph
12. Ben Waghorn
11. Cameron Anderson
10. Jarrod Evans
9. Jake Murray
1. Jordan Els
2. Sam Riley
3. Titi Lamositele
4. Irne Herbst
5. Joe Launchbury ©
6. George Hammond
7. Will Evans
8. Lucas Schmid
Replacements
16. Jack Walker
17. Simon Kerrod
18. Will Hobson
19. Jonny Green
20. Tom Lawday
21. Jonny Law
22. Jamie Benson
23. Nick David