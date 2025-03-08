Ealing edged out by Chiefs in semi-final

Ealing Trailfinders narrowly missed out on a place in the Premiership Rugby Cup final, losing to Exeter Chiefs 28-24 in a cracking semi-final at Sandy Park.

The Championship outfit, who shocked Northampton Saints in the quarter-finals, were looking to take another Premiership scalp. And they nearly succeeded.

Craig Hampson’s try put them ahead before Josh Hodge responded and Exeter were awarded a penalty try on the stroke of half-time.

After the break, Ealing struck through Reuben Bird-Tulloch and Matt Cornish.

But Exeter’s experience told in the end and they came from behind to clinch a place in the final against Bath.







