QPR beat Wrexham to make it back-to-back wins

Wrexham 1 Moore (67′) QPR 3 Coady (OG, 33′)

Kone (44′)

Burrell (75′)



Strikers Richard Kone and Rumarn Burrell both scored as much-improved QPR clinched a second successive win.

Rangers, thumped 7-1 by Coventry in their previous away game, were two up at half-time at the Racecourse Ground after Conor Coady’s own goal and Kone’s thumping strike.

Kiefer Moore pulled a goal back for Wrexham but Burrell’s first goal for the R’s sealed a deserved victory.

Rangers took the lead just after the half-hour mark.

Jimmy Dunne’s long throw from the right was helped on by Kone towards Burrell, and as the summer signing from Burton tried to force the ball past keeper Arthur Okonkwo it bounced off Coady and into the net.

And a superb goal by Kone – his third goal in as many matches – put QPR firmly in control.

A lovely move from back to front was started by Jimmy Dunne and continued by Harvey Vale’s skilful flick to Nicolas Madsen, who threaded a pass through to Kone. He then unleashed an unstoppable right-footed strike from near the edge of the penalty area which flew past Okonkwo.

Wrexham were better in the second half and pulled a goal back when Moore headed in Lewis O’Brien’s corner.

But Rangers responded in style, with the relentless Burrell chasing a long ball from Dunne, sprinting past Coady and finishing coolly.

Substitute Kader Dembele almost added a third when his delicate chip hit the post.

QPR: Nardi, Dunne, Morrison, Mbengue, Norrington-Davies (Esquerdinha 72), Varane, Madsen (Field 84), Saito (Dembele 72), Vale (Hayden 84), Burrell (Frey 75), Kone.

Subs not used: Salamon, Cook, Morgan, Kolli.