QPR keeper Walsh suffers broken wrist

QPR goalkeeper Joe Walsh faces a spell on the sidelines after suffering a broken wrist.

Walsh, 23, has started all four of Rangers’ Championship matches this season.

But Paul Nardi will now be restored to the side, starting with this afternoon’s game at Wrexham.

Meanwhile, QPR hope to have Ilias Chair and Kwame Poku back for next weekend’s game against Stoke.

Both players remain unavailable for the Wrexham game but resumed light training this week – as did Jake Clarke-Salter, who has been sidelined since January.

Paul Smyth is out of the Wrexham game as well but could also feature against Stoke.

Striker Michael Frey, who is yet to play this season, is in today’s squad.