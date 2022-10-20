Wolves make official approach to QPR for Beale

Wolves have made an official approach to QPR for boss Mick Beale.

The approach was expected, with the Premier League club keen to speak to Beale about the vacant manager’s job at Molineux. He is expected to hold formal talks with Wolves later today.

​Speaking after Wednesday’s 3-0 win against Cardiff, which moved QPR to the top of the Championship, Beale suggested it was not a foregone conclusion he would leave Loftus Road if offered the Wolves role. But he is fiercely ambitious and determined to manage in the Premier League.

He said: “If an offer comes in officially, you don’t have to take it. You have to weigh up everything. There are a lot of questions you need to get answers to.”

Beale was Steven Gerrard’s assistant at Aston Villa, having previously helped Gerrard steer Rangers to the Scottish Premiership title, and has coached at Liverpool and Chelsea.







He is now tipped to move on just 15 matches into his first managerial ​role.

Asked if it would be difficult to walk away now QPR are top, Beale replied: ​ ​“Yes. Football is about feelings and relationships. We’ve built strong relationships here.”

However, asked if he was flattered to be linked with a Premier League club, he said: “I did come from the Premier League to work here. I do know that level.

“I’ve worked for some of the biggest clubs, so I do know the expectations of those places.

“I felt over-ready for this job and I feel supremely confident in this job. It’s 100% a dream of mine to manage in the Premier League. That’s not a secret.

“But it has to be the right opportunity, the right moment and the right club. And they’d have to give me a really clear understanding of where that club’s going.

“When I was with (Glasgow) Rangers I turned down seven or eight chances to be a manager. There are some things I look for.”







