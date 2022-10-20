Beale has massively strengthened his position and QPR’s by rejecting Wolves

By turning down the chance to manage Wolves, Mick Beale has put both himself and QPR in a strong position.

Understandably, Beale taking that chance if it came his way was widely portrayed as a foregone conclusion. But it wasn’t. And the clues were there.

Despite being fiercely ambitious to manage at the very top level, he rejected plenty offers before taking over at QPR.







The answers he sought from Rangers before taking that job were an indication that Wolves might well be left disappointed if he wasn’t totally convinced.

That was underlined by Beale after Wednesday’s win over Cardiff, when he explicitly said this himself – and very deliberately floated the idea that he might not accept Wolves’ offer.

Usually a manager will grab an opportunity to move up a level, for two main reasons: because managers are generally confident, sometimes to the point of delusion, but paradoxically because they also fear having to live with regret should they reject such a chance and it never comes their way again.

Beale, however, has true, rock-solid self-belief, which enabled him to turn this opportunity down, confident that other – potentially better – openings will come his way further down the line.

In doing so, he has enhanced both his growing reputation and QPR’s promotion chances.

He has seen his name put out there. His stock, already high because of his coaching background and start in management, has been further improved by his very public rejection of a Premier League club. He has cemented himself as a sought-after force to be reckoned with and a contender for future jobs in the top flight.

For QPR, it’s the timeliest of boosts just after hitting the top of the Championship table.

The message Beale can deliver to his players couldn’t be stronger and more motivating.

He is now able to tell them – and has – that he believes they can take him and QPR to the Premier League. That he believes they are good enough to stay in the top two. This isn’t just motivational talk. He has proved it with his actions.

After moving to top spot, a manager’s pep talk is inevitable – and a potentially crucial moment in terms of galvanising a squad and maintaining its promotion-winning form.

The events of this week mean that pep talk simply couldn’t have been scripted any better.

The apparent prospect of Beale moving on after 15 league games at the helm led some fans to remark on social media that Rangers “aren’t allowed nice things”.

Well, it’s all worked out very nicely.







