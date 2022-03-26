Who will make the Championship play-offs? Regional reporters give their views

Dan Bennett (West London Sport)

Team: Queens Park Rangers

Position: Eighth

Points: 59

Remaining games: 8

How are the final fixtures looking?

After a dismal run of form, things don’t get much easier for QPR with champions to be Fulham up next. Due to an earlier postponement, Rangers will also have to face play-off hopefuls Sheffield United twice, as well as high flying Huddersfield. There are some seemingly more winnable games over the final stretch against Preston, Derby, Stoke and Swansea, but given Mark Warburton’s side have lost to both Peterborough and Barnsley of late, that might not mean an awful lot.

What do you think will be required?

Teams normally need to reach around the mid-70 mark to get into the play-offs. So with 24 points still to play for, Rangers are probably going to need at least 15 more to be in with a chance.

What gives you the most confidence of a top six finish?

Unfortunately there is not a great deal to be confident about at the moment, but the fact QPR have been in and around the play-off spots for much of the season should provide a bit of encouragement.

What are the biggest concerns?

The recent run of form and level of performances. Rangers have won just two of their last ten league games which has included defeats to Peterborough, Barnsley and Cardiff and the team looks way off the earlier season form we saw. Star man Chris Willock has also been ruled out for the rest of the season – a real blow to the team’s play-off aspirations.

Predicted top six: Fulham, Bournemouth, Sheffield United, Huddersfield Town, Luton Town, Nottingham Forest

Sarah Clapson (Nottingham Post)

Team: Nottingham Forest

Position: Ninth

Points: 58

Remaining games: 10

How are the final fixtures looking?

Forest have got a really busy run-in, given they have at least one game in hand on most of their rivals. It’s going to make for a hectic finish. And it includes trips to Fulham and Bournemouth. Forest are full of confidence and belief at the minute, though, especially after the way they played against Liverpool in the FA Cup. They won’t fear anyone. They’ve got bags of spirit, so they will always fight to the end in games – and the same will go for the season as a whole; they won’t give in.

What do you think will be required?

It’s going to be so close. Forest will hope the start to the season they had (their worst in more than a century) doesn’t come back to bite them. If a rough average of about 74 points proves to be the threshold, they’d need 16 points from their last 10 games.

What gives you the most confidence of a top six finish?

Steve Cooper. He’s transformed the club since he came in – although he won’t thank anyone for saying that, since he always points out a ‘transformation’ doesn’t mean sitting ninth in the league. He’s got a knack of getting the best out of players, though, and he’s got the whole squad and the fanbase believing again. Even when Forest have been thrown challenges, such as losing key players to injury, his solutions have more often than not come up trumps. Under his guidance, it’s the best chance Forest have had in a long time.