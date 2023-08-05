Abysmal QPR are thrashed by Watford

Watford 4 QPR 0 1' Dele-Bashiru 20' Louza 38' Martins 43' Bayo

QPR lived up to the gloomy pre-season predictions as they began their Championship campaign with an appalling display and a heavy defeat.

Rangers, tipped by many to be relegated, were behind after just 36 seconds and four down by half-time in a truly dreadful start to their season.

Goals from Tom Dele-Bashiru, Imran Louza, Matheus Martins and Vakoun Bayo put Watford in total control.







The laughable defending QPR produced so often last season was evident again immediately.

Osman Kakay and Morgan Fox allowed Louza’s ball towards the penalty area to drift between them and Dele-Bashiru strolled through to score the opener.

With many of the visiting fans venting their fury at QPR’s woeful performance – and boss Gareth Ainsworth’s route-one tactics – Watford easily picked their opponents apart in an embarrassingly one-sided first half.

Louza curled the second beyond keeper Asmir Begovic and Martins scored with a near-post flick from a corner before Bayo added the fourth by netting at the far post after getting to Francisco Sierralta’s off-target shot.

Watford had chances to add to their tally, with Begovic making a number of saves on his debut and Louza hitting the bar with a second-half effort.

QPR: Begovic, Kakay, Fox, Gubbins, Paal, Field, Dozzell (Dixon-Bonner 90), Chair, (Willock 90) Smyth (Armstrong 45), Kelman (Duke-McKenna 45) Dykes.

Subs not used: Archer, Drewe, Larkeche, Adomah.







