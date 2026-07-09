Ward to begin QPR keeper arrivals in £650,000 deal

QPR are set to complete the signing of goalkeeper Calum Ward from Motherwell for £650,000.

Ward, 25, is not expected to be Rangers’ first-choice stopper for the approaching new season but has been brought in to boost the club’s options as part of a goalkeeping overhaul.

Joe Walsh’s loan move to Wigan has been confirmed, Murphy Cooper is set to sign for Plymouth, and Paul Nardi and Ben Hamer left Rangers earlier this summer.

The Essex-born Ward began his career at Bournemouth and played in Finland prior to joining Motherwell last year.