Warburton praises Hugill after QPR victory

QPR manager Mark Warburton praised Jordan Hugill for emphatically atoning for an incredible miss against Stoke.

Rangers came back from two down to win 4-2 at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, where Hugill fired over from a couple of yards out before hauling Rangers back into the game.





Hugill, applauded off by the home fans when substituted late on, pulled a goal back before Ebere Eze equalised. It was only the on-loan West Ham striker’s second goal in 15 league appearances.

Bright Osayi-Samuel put Rangers ahead with 20 minutes remaining and Ilias Chair sealed the win with a goal in injury time.

Warburton said: “Jordan deserves his ovation. He worked his socks off and bullied their centre-backs all afternoon. He battled really hard, got his goal and was tireless.

“Strikers go through barren spells. It’s important their confidence stays high and you saw today what it means to Jordan.”

Rangers’ season ​h​as been blighted by missed chances and it seemed like a familiar story was unfolding after Hugill and ​Marc Pugh​ both missed fine opportunities.

Warburton said: “We missed two massive chances and you’re thinking ‘here we go again’.

“Then we conceded two very poor goals and gave ourselves a mountain to climb.

“But we came back and in the second half we looked very good. We were incisive and created chance after chance.

“There’s never been a problem creating chances, it’s been a problem putting them away.

“The minute we stop creating chances we’re in trouble. As long as we can create quality chances then we’ll be OK.

“You want the fans to enjoy watching QPR. To do that, yes you have to create chances, but you’ve got to win as well.”

