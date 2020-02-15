QPR v Stoke player ratings

QPR came back from two down to beat Stoke in fine style. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player in the 4-2 victory.

Liam Kelly: 6

Having denied Tyrese Campbell early on, Kelly was left exposed for both Stoke goals, but overall he looked solid apart from a late scare when he almost dropped Joe Allen’s routine shot over the line.

Angel Rangel: 6

The veteran full-back never stops running and, although his accuracy was lacking at times, he delivered some dangerous crosses – including one that Bright Osayi-Samuel inexplicably failed to bury in the second half.

Grant Hall: 7

A mixed bag from the skipper, who made some vital interceptions and played a series of intelligent balls forward – yet also failed to close down Campbell for Stoke’s second goal and bundled a good chance wide just before half-time.

Yoann Barbet: 7

This was only the Frenchman’s second game back and, having been left floundering as Sam Clucas opened the scoring, he improved as the game went on, particularly in terms of defending crosses.

Ryan Manning: 8

Involved in three of Rangers’ four goals, Manning unfurled a range of quality passes and crosses and would have finished with two more assists if Jordan Hugill and Marc Pugh had been more clinical.

Dominic Ball: 7

Looked tidy throughout and epitomised Rangers’ fighting character when he hurled himself into the path of a ferocious Clucas drive before picking himself up to initiate the counter-attack.

Geoff Cameron: 6

Booked for a clumsy challenge on Nick Powell, the midfielder nevertheless showed good awareness to win possession and unleash Ebere Eze and Osayi-Samuel as Rangers got on top in the second half.

Bright Osayi-Samuel: 7

Stoke doubled up to negate the winger’s threat early on before he came into his own, helping to set up Eze’s equaliser and keeping his head to fire Rangers ahead from a tight angle – but how did he end up clearing Rangel’s cross off the Stoke line?

Ebere Eze: 8

Classy and creative throughout, Eze split the Stoke defence on several occasions, supplying a cool finish to make it 2-2 and only Jack Butland’s tip-over save prevented him from adding a second.

Marc Pugh: 6

Showed his experience under pressure, although he should have done better then stabbing straight at Butland after Manning set him up. Made way for Ilias Chair on the hour mark.

Jordan Hugill: 7

Having missed a sitter, the centre-forward made amends by gobbling up his next chance to launch Rangers’ fightback, then set up the equaliser for Eze soon afterwards and looked far more effective as the game progressed.

Ilias Chair: 7

Replacing Pugh for the final half-hour, Chair immediately looked a threat, linking up with Eze to good effect and was in the right place to tuck away Rangers’ fourth goal in added time.







