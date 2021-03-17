Warburton hails QPR’s ‘desire and character’ after dramatic win

QPR manager Mark Warburton praised his team for battling back to beat Millwall.

Rangers trailed 2-0 at the interval after an appalling first-half performance.







But Charlie Austin pulled a goal back and Stefan Johansen equalised before Jordy de Wijs headed home a late winner.

“I don’t rate that first half in any shape or form,” Warburton said.

“We were lucky to be only 2-0 down. We played like a team that had not even met each other before.

“We gave the ball away cheaply, vacated areas positionally and were naive. It was very unlike us as a team.

“We fully deserved to be two down and it could easily have been more. We looked so far off our normal level.

“To then show that desire and character, and to create so many chances against a Millwall defence that gives away very few chances against most teams in the division, the players deserve so much credit.

“In the second half we were on the front foot, moving the ball much quicker, and the players smelt the victory as opposed to just settling for the point.

“To come back in that fashion – they showed a lot of desire and commitment – they can take huge belief from that performance.”







