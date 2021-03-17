QPR v Millwall player ratings

QPR fought from two goals behind to to beat Millwall 3-2 at The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium. Here’s how we rated the Rangers players.

Seny Dieng: 8

Could do little about any of Millwall’s goals and made two massive saves in either half to prevents goals which would have put the Lions well in control of the game. As ever, very comfortable in his six-yard box.









Todd Kane: 5

Could argue he was impeded in the build-up to the first Millwall goal, but no excuses for a feeble attempt at making a challenge on Mason Bennett as he acrobatically volleyed home the Lions second. Taken off for Albert Adomah as Rangers pressed for a winner.

Rob Dickie: 6

Unlucky to have a goal ruled out for offside in the first half and like the rest of the team was poor before improving significantly in the second period.

Jordy de Wijs: 7

Was exposed for Millwall’s opener when Ryan Woods’ pass found Jed Wallace ,who outpaced the Dutchman and drilled the ball in. Atoned for that in a huge way by nodding home Ilias Chair’s corner to seal a remarkable comeback and made a crucial block to deny Wallace when the score was 2-0.

Yoann Barbet: 7

Beaten too easily to the flicked header from a throw-in that led to the second goal and perhaps could have been better positioned for the first. But very good in the second half, when he made plenty of well-timed challenges and used the ball well.

Lee Wallace: 8

Set up the equaliser for Stefan Johansen with a lung-busting run into the box after latching onto Lyndon Dykes’ pass. Had two great chances to score himself but was unable to apply a finish in another strong display.

Geoff Cameron: 5

Struggled terribly in the first half on his return to the starting line-up in midfield where he was constantly caught in possession by a typically physical Lions side. Better in the second half to and set up Charlie Austin’s goal with a ball into the box.

Stefan Johansen: 8

Like Cameron he wasn’t at his best in the first half but stepped up in the second to regain control of the midfield. Scored the vital second goal by keeping his cool in the box after bursting forward.

Chris Willock: 7

Was a constant threat to the Millwall side and tried his best to create in a dire first-half display by the rest of his teammates. Won the ball to set up the move that led to the equaliser and was unlucky to be taken off.

Charlie Austin: 6

Doesn’t have the pace to stretch teams and his hold-up play is not up scratch on occasions. However, his ability in the box is as sharp as ever as demonstrated when he superbly glanced home a header from what was essentially a hopeful ball into him.

Lyndon Dykes: 8

Much better from the Scotland striker, who produced his best performance in a Rangers shirt. Played a significant role in the build-up to the second goal and was a handful throughout the second half for the visitors. His long throws in the first half were his team’s best source of attack.

Macauley Bonne: 6

Played his part in grinding out the win with some hard running and hold up play after replacing Austin.

Ilias Chair: 8

Played a major role in the win with an excellent 30-minute display after coming off from the bench. His corner set up the winner and his pace and trickery were a major headache for Millwall’s cumbersome back four.

Sam Field: 7

Hugely unlucky not to start the game after impressing in defeat against Huddersfield. Really helped wrestle momentum back from Millwall’s midfield after replacing Cameron in another decent performance.

Albert Adomah: 7

Added some much-needed pace out wide when he replacing Kane in the final 15 minutes and delivered two fine crosses that caused problems for the visitors.







