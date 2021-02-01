Warburton hails players after dramatic QPR win

Mark Warburton insisted QPR’s win over Watford was down to his players’ persistence.

Warburton’s side fought back from a goal down to beat promotion-chasing Watford 2-1 after goals from Charlie Austin and Albert Adomah following Troy Deeney’s penalty just after half-time.







The win was Rangers’ third successive victory away from home – the first time since 2013 they have done so – and Warburton said his players deserve huge credit for not sitting back and being happy with a point after Austin’s equaliser.

“It was their reaction that was so pleasing. They didn’t want to sit back for a draw and continued to play forward and I thought it was a well deserved victory,” Warburton said.

“It’s a tough venue here, they are a very high quality opponent and we had to make sure we didn’t give them time and space to play and I think the players deserved great praise for how they played tonight.”

Rob Dickie and Yoann Barbet were outstanding at the back for Rangers and aside from a sloppy challenge from Geoff Cameron on Ismaila Sarr that led to the penalty, the visitors kept the much-vaunted home attack relatively quiet.

“They (Barbet and Dickie) looked very strong, Geoff does a great mentoring job sitting in beside them,” he said.

“We gave away a sloppy penalty and can be the masters of our own downfall with a poor pass and tackle in the box.

“But I thought Toddy Kane got forward throughout the game and showed great desire to get to the ball.

“We had to make sure we didn’t let good players play. Give them time and space and they will hurt any team in the division and I thought we did that very well.”

Austin scored his 50th goal in just 94 games for the club with a trademark back-stick header and Adomah applied a cool finish to win the match late in the game, leaving the manager delighted with his experienced attackers.

“Charlie just loves scoring goals and is very good at it and really enjoying being back here, it would just be great if the fans were to see it tonight,” Warburton said.

“Albert has the experience and the quality. You don’t play for the teams he’s played for without having the quality and that composure in front of goal.

“We asked to go up front in an unfamiliar striking role and he got into those areas and it was a great finish. We deserved it against a very tough opponent.”

