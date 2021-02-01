Watford v QPR player ratings

QPR came from behind to beat Watford at Vicarage Road. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player in the 2-1 win.







Seny Dieng: 8

Made one outstanding save in the first half when he pushed a goal-bound header onto the bar. Had little chance with the penalty scored by Troy Deeney but caught everything and exuded confidence.

Todd Kane: 7

A real gutsy performance from the right-back, who continued to keep getting forward despite getting little change from Watford’s outstanding left back Jeremy Ngakia. He got his rewards in the 90th minute with a peach of a ball the led to Albert Adomah’s winner.

Rob Dickie: 9

Another huge display to add to his ever-growing reputation. The big centre-back was magnificent, keeping Deeney quiet the whole game and made one crucial goal-line clearance to prevent a certain goal.

Geoff Cameron: 7

His clumsy challenge on gave away the penalty that opened the scoring, but that aside the American was solid against Watford’s much-vaunted attack.

Yoann Barbet: 9

Perhaps his best performance in a QPR shirt. The Frenchman was outstanding at the back, making several clearing headers and used the ball well out of defence.

Lee Wallace: 6

Back after almost four months out and handed the unenviable job of marking £30m man Ismaila Sarr and play wing-back. Got better as the match progressed and made a couple of decent runs forward. At fault for the penalty though when he failed to clear his lines.

Dominic Ball: 6

Another one of those games where he mixed the good with the bad. Delivered two or three excellent passes but too often gave it away cheaply in dangerous areas including one errant pass that led to Watford’s first goal. But his work-rate can never be faulted.

Stefan Johansen: 6

A solid debut from the Norwegian, whose mobility and tackling bolstered the midfield area despite his previous lack of match action. Showed his quality with one outstanding cross-field pass in the first half. Understandably showed some signs of fatigue and was taken off after 66 minutes.

Ilias Chair: 6

Fresh from signing a new contract, Chair was his usual busy self and worked hard to make things happen, but not everything came off for him. Produced one magnificent turn and pass but Charlie Austin was unable to get the shot on target. Taken off with 10 minutes to go.

Macauley Bonne: 6

Went down clutching his calf late in the game after working tirelessly in attack. Should have done better with a close-range effort in the second half.

Charlie Austin: 8

A really hard-working display from the experienced front-man who helped out well in defence, spread the play well on occasions and headed home a deserved 50th goal in Rangers colours with an excellent back=post header.

Chris Willock: 8

An inspired substitution from Mark Warburton when he came on in the 65th minute. Set up Austin’s goal with a peach of a cross and looked threatening going forward throughout his impressive cameo.

George Thomas: 6

Worked hard when he came on and played his part in the winner with a lovely lay-up for Kane to cross the ball in to the box. Ran the ball out of defence well late in the game to seal the win.

Albert Adomoh: 7

Grabbed his first goal for the club in impressive and dramatic fashion when he killed Kane’s cross perfectly and set himself up to apply a cool finish.

See also: Warburton hails players after dramatic QPR win







