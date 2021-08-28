Warburton hails Dykes after QPR win

Mark Warburton praised Lyndon Dykes after the striker’s introduction turned the game in QPR’s favour against Coventry.

Rangers won 2-0 at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, where they struggled in the first half but Dykes put them ahead just after coming on as a substitute midway through the second​,​ and Yoann Barbet doubled the lead.

It was an emphatic return to action for Dykes, who was recently laid low by illness.







Rangers boss Warburton said: “Lyndon has been ill with a bug. He was hit particularly hard.

“He’s come back and you saw his energy, the goal and his aerial threat.

“He was chomping at the bit to come on. He came off the bench, looked a threat, had a real presence and had the bit between his teeth.

“He made a real impact​ and h​e deserves a lot of credit today.”

Rangers go into the international break unbeaten after five league games and second in the table, below neighbours Fulham.

But they rode their luck against a Coventry side that created a number of opportunities in the first half.

Goalkeeper Seny Dieng produced saves to deny Ian Maatsen, Callum O’Hare and Gustavo Hamer, with Martyn Waghorn also seeing an effort saved soon after the interval.

Warburton ​said: “It’s fair to say we could have been one down easily. They were the better team in the first half. They were far more dangerous.

“We were second best in the first half and fortunate to come in at half-time with a clean sheet.

“We were much better in the second half – but still nowhere near ​the ​level. To win that game, keep a clean sheet and get three points and not be at your best, the boys deserve enormous credit.

“The international break comes at a good time. Some of the boys are running on empty.”







