Swansea v QPR player ratings

QPR’s unbeaten run came to an abrupt end as they lost 3-0 at Swansea. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player.

Paul Nardi: 6

Produced a fine first-half save to keep out Ronald’s shot. Unfortunate for the third goal when he parried the ball straight to the same player, giving him a simple finish.

Jimmy Dunne: 5

Has been in great form but it was an afternoon to forget for the defender. Liam Cullen scored the opening goal after getting to the ball quicker.

Jake Clarke-Salter: 5

Struggled, partly because he played as the right-sided centre-back in the absence of both Steve Cook and Liam Morrison, but also because he simply appeared to badly lack sharpness following his recent injury lay-off.

Morgan Fox: 5

Fox, on the other hand, did play in his preferred left-sided position – and was still all over the place.

Kenneth Paal: 5

Produced a brilliant clearing header but that was a rare moment of quality from the Dutchman, who was woeful at left-back before being substituted at half-time.

Jonathan Varane: 5

Very hit and miss, with the occasional successful challenge often followed by a mishap or someone running off his shoulder at will.

Sam Field: 5

Also had no joy at all in midfield, where Swansea dominated.

Kieran Morgan: 5

Has done very well for the first team so far but was out of his depth in this one. Replaced at half-time.

Paul Smyth: 6

Always tried to make things happen but had no real success.

Koki Saito: 5

Paal had a shocker but received little help on the left from Saito, who was also replaced at the interval.

Rayan Kolli: 5

Isolated up front and easily dealt with by the home defence.

Harrison Ashby: 6

Replaced Paal and fared better, but missed a decent chance to score.

Nicolas Madsen: 5

Made no impact at all.

Ilias Chair: 6

Clearly desperate to make something happen, and showed his quality in flashes, but his set-piece delivery was poor.

Michael Frey: 6

Gave Rangers a physical presence up front after his introduction midway through the second half, but the game was gone by then.