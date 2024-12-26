Swansea v QPR player ratings
QPR’s unbeaten run came to an abrupt end as they lost 3-0 at Swansea. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player.
Paul Nardi: 6
Produced a fine first-half save to keep out Ronald’s shot. Unfortunate for the third goal when he parried the ball straight to the same player, giving him a simple finish.
Jimmy Dunne: 5
Has been in great form but it was an afternoon to forget for the defender. Liam Cullen scored the opening goal after getting to the ball quicker.
Jake Clarke-Salter: 5
Struggled, partly because he played as the right-sided centre-back in the absence of both Steve Cook and Liam Morrison, but also because he simply appeared to badly lack sharpness following his recent injury lay-off.
Morgan Fox: 5
Fox, on the other hand, did play in his preferred left-sided position – and was still all over the place.
Kenneth Paal: 5
Produced a brilliant clearing header but that was a rare moment of quality from the Dutchman, who was woeful at left-back before being substituted at half-time.
Jonathan Varane: 5
Very hit and miss, with the occasional successful challenge often followed by a mishap or someone running off his shoulder at will.
Sam Field: 5
Also had no joy at all in midfield, where Swansea dominated.
Kieran Morgan: 5
Has done very well for the first team so far but was out of his depth in this one. Replaced at half-time.
Paul Smyth: 6
Always tried to make things happen but had no real success.
Koki Saito: 5
Paal had a shocker but received little help on the left from Saito, who was also replaced at the interval.
Rayan Kolli: 5
Isolated up front and easily dealt with by the home defence.
Harrison Ashby: 6
Replaced Paal and fared better, but missed a decent chance to score.
Nicolas Madsen: 5
Made no impact at all.
Ilias Chair: 6
Clearly desperate to make something happen, and showed his quality in flashes, but his set-piece delivery was poor.
Michael Frey: 6
Gave Rangers a physical presence up front after his introduction midway through the second half, but the game was gone by then.