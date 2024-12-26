QPR defender Morrison out for ‘some weeks’ – Cifuentes

Marti Cifuentes expects QPR defender Liam Morrison to be out for “some weeks” after picking up an injury.

Already without skipper Steve Cook, who suffered an injury during the recent win over Preston, Rangers were dealt another blow ahead of the Boxing Day match at Swansea when Morrison was also ruled out.

Morrison has impressed alongside Cook at centre-back but now himself faces a spell out of action.

The pair have been sidelined just as Jake Clarke-Salter has joined fellow left-sided central defender Morgan Fox in returning to the squad.

They struggled in a 3-0 defeat against the Swans in which Rangers, unbeaten in their previous seven matches, were dreadful at the back during a first half in which all three goals were scored.

“It’s very difficult when we’ve lost our captain,” said head coach Cifuentes.

“The other right-sided centre-half that we had, Liam Morrison, was playing at an excellent level, and also has an injury.

“It’s very difficult, especially in the back line where, as a coach, you try to build some stability and where relationships are so important.

“For a period we didn’t have any left-sided centre-backs, with Morgan Fox and Jake Clarke-Salter unavailable, and now it’s the opposite (side).

“We were testing Liam Morrison up until this morning and unfortunately it’s a muscular injury that will keep him out for some weeks.”

Rangers were somewhat better in the second half but never looked like launching a comeback against a Swansea side that were superior from start to finish.

“We have to move on. I prefer to lose one game 3-0 than three games 1- and hopefully today is just a bad game,” Cifuentes said.







