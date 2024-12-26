QPR’s unbeaten run ends at Swansea

Swansea 3 QPR 0 12' Cullen 29' Cullen 33' Franco

QPR’s seven-match unbeaten run ended with a woeful defeat at Swansea.

All the goals came before the interval following an appalling first-half non-performance from the R’s.

Liam Cullen scored two of them, with Goncalo Franco getting the Welsh side’s other goal.

After Jonathan Varane gave the ball away, Ronald delivered a low cross from the right and Cullen swept the ball in from 12 yards out after getting to it before Jimmy Dunne.

Cullen helped himself to another goal just before the half-hour mark following some pedestrian QPR defending.

Josh Key collected Franco’s pass on the right and teed up Cullen for a close-range finish.

Four minutes later, Cullen fired the ball across goal and keeper Paul Nardi parried it straight to Franco, who netted from the edge of the six-yard box.

Rangers, without injured captain Steve Cook, were better in the second half but never looked like mounting a comeback.

QPR: Nardi, Dunne, Clarke-Salter, Fox, Paal (Ashby 45), Varane, Field, Morgan (Madsen 45), Smyth (Andersen 83), Saito (Chair 45), Kolli (Frey 67).

Subs not used: Walsh, Dixon-Bonner, Lloyd, Bennie.







