Sunderland v QPR player ratings

QPR picked up a potentially important point in their battle against relegation, but should have won the game. Here’s how we rated Rangers player in the 0-0 draw at Sunderland.







Asmir Begovic: 6

Solid enough and was well protected by his defence.

Jimmy Dunne: 7

Continues to do well at right-back. Offers aerial ability in both boxes and was again willing to get forward.

Steve Cook: 7

Calm and composed at the back. Rangers look much better defensively with him in the side.

Jake Clarke-Salter: 7

Complemented Cook well with his pace and ability on the ball. Has been in really good form.

Kenneth Paal: 6

Looked to make things happen on the left but was largely frustrated.

Jack Colback: 7

Competed well against his former club. Has gradually been getting his sharpness back after an injury-hampered start to the season.

Issac Hayden: 8

Had an excellent game in midfield, the highlight of which was a cracking challenge to deny Adil Aouchiche. Came to the rescue again after Joe Hodge had given the ball away.

Chris Willock: 6

Lively in spells, and did some good work off the ball, but missed the best chance of the game when he was unable to find a way past keeper Anthony Patterson after being set up by Sinclair Armstrong.

Lucas Andersen: 6

A problem for Sunderland in the first half, and was denied by Patterson, but faded in the second half.

Ilias Chair: 6

Fired wide in the first half. For the second game in succession, Chair was not at his best and was taken off in the second half but was missed after his substitution.

Lyndon Dykes: 5

Offered very little before being taken off shortly after the hour mark.

Sinclair Armstrong: 7

A big improvement on Dykes after replacing him up front. Made a chance for Willock and looked a threat with his pace, but made the wrong choice when failing to find team-mates in the box late on.

Joe Hodge: 6

Struggled to get into the game after coming on.







