Cifeuntes ‘very disappointed’ after QPR ‘missed two points’

Marti Cifiuentes saw QPR’s goalless draw at Sunderland as very much a case of two points dropped.

Relegation-threatened Rangers created chances, the best of which was missed by Chris Willock late on.

The home side had lost their previous six matches and offered very little.







“We missed two points,” R’s boss Cifuentes admitted.

“On one side I’m satisfied with the performance of the players. We more or less got the game that we wanted. We didn’t allow Sunderland to have a shot on goal.

“We created not as much as I would like, but enough definitely to get a couple of goals.

“Overall, I’m very disappointed not to get the victory.”

Cifuentes, however, remains confident Rangers will avoid the drop.

They face a vital home match against fellow strugglers Birmingham City after the international break.

Cifuentes said: “I’ve always been encouraged by what the players are giving me. I wouldn’t have come to QPR if I did not believe it was possible.

“The team is improving week by week and we are aware that the team is getting better.

“But the reality is that we are in a big relegation battle against a lot of teams. So we need to do a lot of good things until the end of the season.”







